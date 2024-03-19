CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 2.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $31,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $78.27. 3,714,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,515,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.87. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

