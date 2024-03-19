Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 382 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $582.97. 344,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,820. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The company has a market cap of $222.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

