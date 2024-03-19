Redburn Atlantic Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $350.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $285.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.42. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total value of $2,310,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,007,160.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

