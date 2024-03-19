Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 204 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

