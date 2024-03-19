Marcum Wealth LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CME Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after buying an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after buying an additional 925,939 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1,488.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 892,614 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $218.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.35. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

