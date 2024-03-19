Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $411.38 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $296.09 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

