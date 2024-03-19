Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $433,000 in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,009,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,988,000 after acquiring an additional 573,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after acquiring an additional 258,614 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,677,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,105 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after buying an additional 233,527 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

