Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 17,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $196.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.41. The firm has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile



Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

