Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

