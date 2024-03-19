Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 272 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

XSD opened at $219.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.44. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $241.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.