Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,573,000 after purchasing an additional 970,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $145.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.33 and a twelve month high of $149.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.71.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

