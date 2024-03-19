iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.87.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

