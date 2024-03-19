Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

