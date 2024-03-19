Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HII. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HII opened at $290.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.81 and a 200-day moving average of $244.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

