Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Kroger were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,647,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,175,000 after acquiring an additional 115,264 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

