Strategic Investment Advisors MI Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in IQVIA by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IQV opened at $253.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.19. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

