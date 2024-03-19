Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,012,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,115 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 9.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.51% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $50,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $162,652,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 560.6% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,654,000 after buying an additional 3,029,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,593,000 after buying an additional 1,512,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,830,000 after buying an additional 1,335,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,108.5% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after buying an additional 668,675 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

