Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 139,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF makes up about 0.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,980,000.

Get First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MGOV opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.