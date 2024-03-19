2,800 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.75.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

