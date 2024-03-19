Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 109,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,306,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,654,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

