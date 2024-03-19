Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

