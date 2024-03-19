FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. FS Credit Opportunities has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
