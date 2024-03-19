FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. FS Credit Opportunities has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

About FS Credit Opportunities

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

