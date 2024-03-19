Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2521 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
