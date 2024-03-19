Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2521 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, mid-sized businesses, large businesses, institutional entities, and financial management segment.

