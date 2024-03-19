Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STRW opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 79 healthcare properties, of which 78 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

