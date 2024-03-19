Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STRW opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $7.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 79 healthcare properties, of which 78 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Strawberry Fields REIT
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.