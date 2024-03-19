Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:BGB opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
