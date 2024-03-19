Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
BSL opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.