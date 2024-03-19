Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

BSL opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 102,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 37,655 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

