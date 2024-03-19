ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
ArrowMark Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
ArrowMark Financial Trading Down 0.6 %
BANX opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. ArrowMark Financial has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81.
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
