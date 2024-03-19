ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

ArrowMark Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BANX opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. ArrowMark Financial has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 262,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 50.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

