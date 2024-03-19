Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Short Interest Up 10.6% in February

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the February 14th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 131.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,587.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $716,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,236,000 after purchasing an additional 212,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,589,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,677,000 after purchasing an additional 131,733 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 182,952 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSHD. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

