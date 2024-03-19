Comparing Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN)

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cresco Labs and Akanda, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 1 2 0 2.67 Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cresco Labs currently has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 859.12%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Akanda.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs -22.77% -10.51% -3.56% Akanda N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cresco Labs and Akanda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cresco Labs and Akanda’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $770.89 million 0.95 -$179.85 million ($0.54) -3.93 Akanda $2.62 million 0.56 -$11.66 million N/A N/A

Akanda has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresco Labs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Cresco Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Akanda shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akanda shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cresco Labs has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akanda has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akanda beats Cresco Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresco Labs

(Get Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections and fruit-forward gummies under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. Cresco Labs Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Akanda

(Get Free Report)

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.