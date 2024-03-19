Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Up 8.7% in February

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Barfresh Food Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFH. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,218,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barfresh Food Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $15.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.29.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

