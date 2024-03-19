biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Short Interest Update

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 585,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 539,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

biote Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTMD opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. biote has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

Get biote alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on biote in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on biote in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.55 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of biote in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of biote by 1,428.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in biote in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in biote by 9,887.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

About biote

(Get Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.