Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85.

Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0792 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

