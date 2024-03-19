Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0792 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
