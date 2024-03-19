Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,208 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EMR opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

