Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE ARDC opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
