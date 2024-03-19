Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE ARDC opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 462.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 169,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 139,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 77,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

