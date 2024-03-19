Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS HMDPF opened at C$83.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.66. Hammond Power Solutions has a twelve month low of C$24.50 and a twelve month high of C$87.35.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Further Reading

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products.

