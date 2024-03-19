Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS HMDPF opened at C$83.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.66. Hammond Power Solutions has a twelve month low of C$24.50 and a twelve month high of C$87.35.
About Hammond Power Solutions
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hammond Power Solutions
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.