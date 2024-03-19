Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Short Interest Update

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVO. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mission Produce

Mission Produce Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVO stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $847.37 million, a P/E ratio of 149.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Mission Produce’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 231,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $2,735,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,916,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,657,908.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 42,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $507,036.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,781,178 shares in the company, valued at $93,918,818.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 231,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $2,735,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,916,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,657,908.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,736 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,801,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 38,465 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mission Produce by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Mission Produce by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 58,677 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $3,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.