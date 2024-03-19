Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $64.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assembly Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 24,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $233,990.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 655,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,134,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

About Assembly Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

