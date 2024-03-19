Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $64.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assembly Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 24,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $233,990.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 655,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,134,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

