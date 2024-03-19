Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

PHIO opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

