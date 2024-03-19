FGI Industries (FGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.
Shares of FGI Industries stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. FGI Industries has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
