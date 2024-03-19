Orchid 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.38 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $124.93 million and $13.38 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00026376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00014810 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,081.50 or 0.99889318 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010765 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00144018 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.1285505 USD and is down -13.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $10,645,097.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

