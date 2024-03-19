Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $41.00. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

NYSE:TFC opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $3,879,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

