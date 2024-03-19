Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Down 5.8% in February

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

