City State Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

City State Bank grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.87.

CI opened at $352.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.88. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

