City State Bank Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

City State Bank reduced its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

PCY opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

