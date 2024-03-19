Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $4,967,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

