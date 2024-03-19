Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Onsemi during the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter worth $44,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Down 1.4 %

ON opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on ON

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.