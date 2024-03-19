Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $86.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.