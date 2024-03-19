Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.42. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

