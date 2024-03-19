Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

TEAM opened at $197.01 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $305,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 163,370 shares in the company, valued at $32,845,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $342,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $305,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,845,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,359 shares of company stock valued at $64,032,599 in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after buying an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,237,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,095,000 after purchasing an additional 326,673 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,490,000 after buying an additional 249,017 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Atlassian by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,555,000 after buying an additional 937,538 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

