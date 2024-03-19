Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 160.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Fortress Biotech Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,863,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,093.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

